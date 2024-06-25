Story ProgressBack to home
AFG vs BAN LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Clash With Bangladesh For Semi-final Spot
T20 World Cup 2024 AFG vs BAN LIVE Score: Afghanistan will enter semi-finals if they beat Bangladesh by a big margin
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Afghans would fancy their chances against a down-and-out Bangladesh, who seemed happy just to progress to the Super Eights. That Afghanistan have the skills and mindset to excel in the format is not up for debate. They have proved that they are no longer a side reliant on just their bowling unit to eke out victories. They will take on Bangladesh at the same venue where they defeated Australia and the spin friendly conditions will aide them. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Afghanistan's first-ever win over Australia in international cricket was historic in every sense of the word and it blew Group 1 of the Super 8s wide open. In the final game of the Super 8s, Afghanistan face Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent. If Afghanistan win this match and India beat Australia, both victors will advance to the semi-finals. In doing so, they will knock out both Australia and Bangladesh. Reflecting on their last game against Australia, the opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran shone again, laying a solid foundation before the bowlers stepped up to seal the victory. However, Afghanistan's middle-order struggles have continued, and with their sights set on their maiden semi-final appearance in a Men's ICC event, it's now or never for the likes of Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi to step up with the bat. In a rare occurrence, Fazalhaq Farooqi went wicketless in the last game, but his new-ball partner Naveen-ul-Haq did the job admirably. Afghanistan fans will be hoping the pace pairing can continue to perform effectively. The stakes couldn't be higher for Afghanistan and the performances of the spin twins, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad will be crucial in securing their place in the semi-finals. As for Bangladesh, their poor NRR leaves them in the worst position of the four teams, but they are still mathematically in with a chance. They will be hoping for a big win for India against Australia and then need to do the same against Afghanistan. Their batting has left much to be desired and their bowlers have been the ones to bail them out. Only Shakib Al Hasan has managed a fifty so far, and while the 50s and 100s are not the end all be all, the lack of intent has been evident. As for their bowling, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain have done the bulk of the damage, while Mustafizur Rahman, who struggled against India, will need to put in a much better shift. The stage is set for a grandstand finish and we have another mouth-watering prospect in front of us. Who will come out on top? We shall find out.