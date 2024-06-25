Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Afghans would fancy their chances against a down-and-out Bangladesh, who seemed happy just to progress to the Super Eights. That Afghanistan have the skills and mindset to excel in the format is not up for debate. They have proved that they are no longer a side reliant on just their bowling unit to eke out victories. They will take on Bangladesh at the same venue where they defeated Australia and the spin friendly conditions will aide them. (LIVE SCORECARD)

