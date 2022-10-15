Pakistan had the ideal dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup as the Babar Azam-led side defeated New Zealand in the final of the T20I tri-series on Friday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. While all the focus was on star batters Babar and Mohammad Rizwan, it was Mohammad Nawaz who inspired Pakistan with an all-round show. With Pakistan set to face arch-rivals India in their opening match at the T20 World Cup, Nawaz spoke in detail about his journey, and how the team has been gearing up for the blockbuster clash.

Nawaz said that performing against India helps ease the pressure when facing other opponents.

"It's always a pressure match against India. When you perform against India, it becomes easier against other opponents. But my journey had begun with the series against South Africa, I had been playing cameos since then. I've been focusing on my batting, working alongside Mohammad Yousuf and Shahid Aslam. Team expects me to perform in both, batting and bowling. You have to be a three-dimensional player, that's what the game demands these days," Nawaz said during a post-match press conference.

Notably, Nawaz had also starred in Pakistan's win over India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup last month.

He scored 42 off just 20 balls as Pakistan won the game by 5 wickets.

Promoted

Meanwhile, in the final of the tri-series, Nawaz hit two fours and three sixes, hitting an unbeaten 38 off just 22 balls.

Before their game against India in Melbourne on October 23, Pakistan will two warm-up games, against England and Afghanistan, respectively.