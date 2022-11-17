The 2022 T20 World Cup concluded with England being crowned as champions, beating Pakistan in the final by 5 wickets. The Indian cricket team didn't manage to create a big impact in the tournament, but there were a few players who did impress with their performances on an individual level. In terms of batters, those two players were Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. But, who among them could be called the 'batter of the tournament'?

Former Indian cricket stars, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag and Ashish Nehra shared their opinions on the 'batter of the tournament' label for the T20 World Cup 2022, in a videoon Cricbuzz. For all three of them, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli were the top options to choose from.

Here's how the selections went:

Zaheer Khan:Suryakumar Yadav had a great World Cup, Jos Buttler came into the form in the latter half while Alex Hales also had an impact. But the batter that really stood out was Virat Kohli who was really consistent through and through. With that average and so many not-outs. The way he started the tournament, with that knock against Pakistan, it was the beginning of what was coming in the tournament.

Virender Sehwag: According to me, Virat Kohli would be the batter of the tournament as he has made the most number of runs. As far as best knock is concerned, I would go for Glenn Phillips for his hundred against Sri Lanka.

Ashish Nehra: Best better, I would say is Suryakumar Yadav. Not just because he is an Indian but the way he has played over the last 1-2 years. At No. 4, such a strike-rate and such consistency isn't easy. As for the best knock, I would say Phillips' century against Sri Lanka stood out.

Featured Video Of The Day

Let's Not Judge Team India By This Defeat: Sachin Tendulkar