England booked their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after beating Sri Lanka in a thrilling encounter. England's win, however, ended defending champions Australia's journey in the Super 12 stage. With the win, England joined table-toppers New Zealand in the semi-finals from Group 1. After electing to bat, Sri Lanka could only manage to post a total of 141/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Alex Hales hit a quickfire 47 to give them a head-start in the chase, before England almost lost the plot.

In the end, Ben Stokes hit an unbeaten 42 off 36 balls as England chased down the target with two balls to spare. However, it was Hales' knock which proved to be the difference in the end.

After the conclusion of the match, Hales gave an interview to Sky Sports Cricket, which turned a little awkward as former England captain Eoin Morgan was standing next to him. However, Hales completely ignored Morgan during the interview.

Alex Hales didn't even look for a second towards Eoin Morgan. pic.twitter.com/3wMjNhrS6S — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 5, 2022

For context, Hales had failed a drug test twice ahead of the 2019 World Cup and was axed from the England squad after being slammed a 21-day suspension. He was also ignored by the management during Morgan's tenure as captain of the white-ball team.

However, following Morgan's retirement earlier this year, Hales was recalled to the side for the England's seven-match T20I series in Pakistan.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the incident:

Interesting to note that Hales didn't address Morgan once. Nor did Morgan ask him any questions. That animosity is still there between these too! #ENGvSL #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/ZEX1G8cxLF — Jonathan France (@FrenchayGC) November 5, 2022

Morgan standing there awkwardly thinking “you wouldn't even be bloody playing if I was still in charge ” Alex Hales #animal pic.twitter.com/QoiSCdBvAv — Greig Sarath (@GreigSar1) November 5, 2022

Morgan and Hales having to stand next to eachother pic.twitter.com/57pGTPjABL — RebeccaGarrard (@RebeccaGarrard_) November 5, 2022

Alex Hales didn't even turn towards Morgan pic.twitter.com/1bne5KIciF — 🎰 (@StanMSD) November 5, 2022

England will in action in the second semi-final on November 10, where they will take on the winners of Group 2.