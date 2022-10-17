Zimbabwe will square off against Ireland in the fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday in Hobart. Both teams are placed in Group B alongside West Indies and Scotland. Both Zimbabwe and Ireland would look to make a winning start to their tournament, in order to keep their hopes firmly alive of making it to the Super 12 stage. The match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be played right after the game between West Indies and Scotland at the same venue. The game will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

When will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match will be played on Monday, October 17.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match begin?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the Zimbabwe vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match be available for streaming?

Promoted

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)