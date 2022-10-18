T20 World Cup, Namibia vs Netherlands, Group A Live Updates: Jan Frylinck's Knock Helps Namibia Reach 121/6 vs Netherlands
T20 World Cup, Namibia vs Netherlands, Live Updates: The Day 3 of the ongoing T20 World Cup, will see Namibia going up against Netherlands at Simonds Stadium, Geelong
T20 World Cup, Namibia vs Netherlands, Group A Match Live Updates:After an initial fall of wickets, Jan Frylinck's knock of 43 runs, helped Namibia reach a decent total of 121/6 in 20.0 overs, against Netherlands in their Group A match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Simonds Stadium, Geelong. For Netherlands, Bas de Leede scalped two wickets. Both the teams have opened their match tally with a win. Namibia defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs, while on the other hand, Netherlands registered a win against UAE by three wickets. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other as both the teams have shown a great potential in their previous games. Both sides will be looking to maintain a winning streak. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Namibia (Playing XI): Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo
Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
T20 World Cup, Namibia vs Netherlands
1 run.
No run.
2 runs.
Much straighter, on middle and leg. Singh eases it back to the bowler.
Netherlands and Max O'Dowd are off the mark instantly. It is a flatter ball, outside off. Max O'Dowd taps it into covers and gets to the other side.