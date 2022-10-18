T20 World Cup, Namibia vs Netherlands, Group A Match Live Updates:After an initial fall of wickets, Jan Frylinck's knock of 43 runs, helped Namibia reach a decent total of 121/6 in 20.0 overs, against Netherlands in their Group A match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Simonds Stadium, Geelong. For Netherlands, Bas de Leede scalped two wickets. Both the teams have opened their match tally with a win. Namibia defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs, while on the other hand, Netherlands registered a win against UAE by three wickets. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other as both the teams have shown a great potential in their previous games. Both sides will be looking to maintain a winning streak. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Namibia (Playing XI): Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

T20 World Cup 2022 live updates from match between Namibia and Netherlands, straight from Simonds Stadium, Geelong: