South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live Score Updates
South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 WC Live: South Africa look to seal a semi-final spot as they take on the Netherlands
South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 WC Live: SA look to seal semis spot© AFP
South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live Updates: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will look to seal their semi-final spot when they take the field against the Netherlands on Sunday. The Proteas currently have five points in the Super 12 stage and a win will take them to seven points, which will be enough to guarantee a semi-final spot. South Africa had earlier defeated Bangladesh and India while they suffered a defeat against Pakistan. On the other hand, the Netherlands defeated Zimbabwe, but they are out of semi-final contention. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates from T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and the Netherlands straight from Adelaide Oval
Super 12 - Match 28, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Nov 06, 2022
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
It is time for yet another Super Sunday in the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup and there are 3 fixtures lined up in the day for all cricketing fans to enjoy. It will be Netherlands taking on South Africa in the first game of the day as we close in on the end of the Super 12 stage of the competition. Netherlands are already out of the playoffs race but it is a must win game for the Proteas as they look to cement their place in the final 4. Netherlands have had a topsy turvy World Cup as they turned their misery from the last competition into jubilation by roaring through the initial stage of the competition but since then, it has proved to be a case of them playing second fiddle. The likes of Max O'Dowd and Bas de Leede have been a revelation for the Dutch team and both of them are amongst the competition's leading run scorers and wicket-takers respectively. The Dutch players will look to end their competition on a high by causing an upset here. Talking about the Proteas, they looked like the team to beat in this group as they defeated India but that thumping defeat against Pakistan in their last game has put them in a precarious position. If they win though, they will definitely go through but a loss here will most likely see them get thrown out of the competition as well. Injuries to key players like David Miller and Keshav Maharaj didn't help their cause and the form of Kagiso Rabada is also a bit of a concern for them as he has been conceding runs at an alarming rate. Anrich Nortje though has shone throughout the Super 12 stage and remains their most lethal bowler in these conditions. South Africa will be hoping that their batters put on a much better display than they did against Pakistan and take them through to the semifinals. A clash that has got a lot riding on it with one team looking to prove that they belong with the big boys and the other trying to get rid of their 'chokers' tag. Who are you backing?