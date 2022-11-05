On the eve of India's final T20 World Cup group game against Zimbabwe, star batter Virat Kohli celebrated his 34th birthday in Melbourne. Kohli has been in top form in the ongoing tournament. He has hit three unbeaten fifties so far, and is also the leading run-getter in the tournament with 220 runs so far. After celebrating his birthday with his teammates, Kohli also interacted with Indian journalists, who presented him with a cake, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The former India captain was all smiles as he cut the cake and thanked the journalists for their gesture.

"Aap logon ne pehle to kabhi cake nahi bheja mujhe. But, thank you for this lovely gesture. Doing this at the MCG, an iconic stadium, and the whole media is here so thank you," Kohli said.

Kohli also expressed his desire to cut an even bigger cake on November 13, if India win the T20 World Cup.

"Preferably, I would have liked to cut one cake," he responded.

Virat Kohli celebrate his birthday with journalist .

and BTW There were also those journalists who talked about removing him from the team#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Rj9YaJHNfD — Rahul Virat (@mani_muzic) November 5, 2022

Kohli was not at his best at the start of the year, but the Asia Cup saw him making a return to form before the batter took it to another level at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

He hit a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, and has continued that form in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

India need a win in their final game to qualify for semi-finals as Group 2 toppers.