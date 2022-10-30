Pakistan will be going up against Netherlands in their Super 12, Group 2 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday, at Optus Stadium in Perth. So far, Pakistan had a forgetful journey in the tournament as they lost their opening games against India and Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Netherlands also have had a similar fate as they also tasted defeat in their opening two matches against Bangladesh and India. It will be interesting to see how Pakistan performs as it is a do-or-die clash for them.

When will the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match be played?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match will be played on Sunday, October 30.

Where will the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match be played?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match will be played at Optus Stadium, Perth.

What time will the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match start?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)