Story ProgressBack to home
Namibia vs UAE, T20 World Cup, Group A Match Live Score: UAE Off To Slow Start After Opting To Bat vs Namibia
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup Live Updates: UAE skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first vs Namibia in the final Group A match in the first round of the event.
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Namibia eye Super-12 spot in match vs UAE.© AFP
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup Live Updates:United Arab Emirates have got off to a slow start vs Namibia with openers Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind taking their time at the middle. Earlier, UAE skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first vs Namibia in the final Group A match in the first round of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on Thursday. Namibia won one match against Sri Lanka but lost the other one against Netherlands. However, if they manage to beat UAE, they will enter the Super 12s. UAE, on the other hand, have lost both of their opening games. They don't stand a chance to advance to the next stage but they must be looking to end their campaign on a winning note. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the T20 World Cup Group A match between Namibia and UAE, straight from Simonds Stadium in Geelong:
Match 10, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 20, 2022
Play In Progress
NAM
UAE
29/0 (5.5)
Kardinia Park, Geelong
United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.97
Batsman
Muhammad Waseem
11* (12)
Vriitya Aravind
14 (23)
Bowler
Ruben Trumpelmann
10/0 (1.5)
David Wiese
6/0 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on T20 World Cup and check out World Cup Schedule, Results and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
T20 World Cup, NAM vs UAE, Live Updates
Wide! Banged in short down the legside, Muhammad Waseem lets it go.
Back of a length on off, Muhammad Waseem knocks it off the front foot to point.
Back of a length outside off, Vriitya Aravind cuts it to deep backward point and takes a single.
Full outside off, Vriitya Aravind goes for the full fledged drive and gets beaten on the outside edge.
A dot again to finish with. On a length and just outside leg, Muhammad Waseem uses his feet to loft it but misses. That was close. Just a run off the over!
Back of a length and on leg, Vriitya Aravind eases it to mid on for one.
Touch fuller this time, this is defended back towards the bowler. Four dots in a row now!
Length ball on off, defended out.
Slightly shorter with some extra bounce, Vriitya Aravind gets on his knee to scoop it but misses.
Good length and on middle, Vriitya Aravind defends it as it bounces off the deck. He wanted a quick single but the fielder was quick enough to cover it.
Back of a length on off, Vriitya Aravind taps it off the backfoot to mid-off and sets off for a quick single. Gerhard Erasmus hits at the non-striker's end but Aravind is well in.
Full on off, Vriitya Aravind defends it off the front foot.
FOUR! Short and outside off, Vriitya Aravind cuts this one fine between backward point and short third man for a boundary. Smart batting by Aravind.
Cutter on off, Vriitya Aravind punches it to covers but doesn't find the gap.
Short on off, Vriitya Aravind advances and defends on the offside. Waseem sets off for a single but gets sent back by Aravind.
Short on off, Vriitya Aravind defends it on the off side.
Fuller and on off again, Muhammad Waseem taps it but finds the fielder at point.
On off, defended to covers.
SIX! Excellent shot. Fuller one on off, Muhammad Waseem gets on his knees and slog sweeps it over square leg for a biggie!
Tosses it on off, this is defended to short mid-wicket.