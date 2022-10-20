NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup Live Updates:United Arab Emirates have got off to a slow start vs Namibia with openers Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind taking their time at the middle. Earlier, UAE skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first vs Namibia in the final Group A match in the first round of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on Thursday. Namibia won one match against Sri Lanka but lost the other one against Netherlands. However, if they manage to beat UAE, they will enter the Super 12s. UAE, on the other hand, have lost both of their opening games. They don't stand a chance to advance to the next stage but they must be looking to end their campaign on a winning note. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of the T20 World Cup Group A match between Namibia and UAE, straight from Simonds Stadium in Geelong: