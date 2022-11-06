India will face Zimbabwe in their crucial and last game of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side has lost only one match in the tournament so far, and it was against South Africa. Zimbabwe on the other hand, have played four matches, out of which they have won two matches. Currently, Team India is at the top of the points table with six points while Zimbabwe are at the fifth spot with three points.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be played on Sunday, November 6.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 match start?

The India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will start at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)