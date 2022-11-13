Suryakumar Yadav impressed everyone with his blistering form in the 2022 T20 World Cup. In six matches, the right-handed batter smashed a whopping total of 239 runs at a strike rate of 189.68. Even though Team India had a disappointing end, a 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-final, to their T20 World Cup campaign, Suryakumar emerged as one of the major positives for the Rohit Sharma-led side. As Team India bowed out of the ICC mega event, they now gear up for the upcoming three-match T20I and ODI series against New Zealand from November 18.

Suryakumar took to Twitter and wrote, " Hello Wellington", which showed his excitement for the white-ball series against the Kiwis, as the first clash of the T20Is will be played in Wellington. However, the story took a hilarious turn when Australia spinner Amanda Wellington wrote "Hello Yadav" in reply.

The tweet soon went viral as the fans were left in splits, seeing the hilarious side of the Australian cricketer.

The three-match T20I series against New Zealand will be held at Wellington, Mount Maunganui, and Napier. Following the white-ball series against the Kiwis, Team India will face Bangladesh in a three-match ODI and a two-match Test series, starting from December 7.

Hardik Pandya will lead India in New Zealand T20Is, while Shikhar Dhawan will captain the side in ODIs down under. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the senior players who have been rested for the tour. However, the two players will return to the squad in the ODIs and Tests against Bangladesh with Rohit Sharma being the captain.

Squad for New Zealand T20Is:Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Squad for New Zealand ODIs:Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik