England face New Zealand in a crunch T20 World Cup Group 1 game at the Gabba in Brisbane. New Zealand could become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals if they win. The Kiwis sit top of Group 1 of the Super 12 stage after two wins and one washout and need one more victory from their last two games against England on Tuesday or Ireland on Friday to clinch a place in the final four. England, on the other hand, can't afford a defeat, especially after Australia beat Ireland on Monday.

When will the England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, November 1.

Where will the England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup match will be played at Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup match start?

The England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup match?

The England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup match?

Promoted

The England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)