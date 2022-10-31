Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Updates: Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh Stabilize Australia After Initial Setback Against Ireland
Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Score Updates: Australia and Ireland will be squaring off against each other in their next Super 12 Group 1 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday
T20 World Cup, Australia vs Ireland, Live Updates: Barry McCarthy provided Ireland with an early breakthrough as he dismissed David Warner for 3. Later, Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh played him good shots to revive Australia's innings as their score read at 38/1 after 6.0 overs. Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to field against Australia. Australia and Ireland will be squaring off against each other in their next Super 12 Group 1 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. Ireland had an abandoned game against Afghanistan due to rain and similarly Australia also had to share points with England, as their match was abandoned without even the toss taking place. With just one win in the tournament so far, Australia will look to bounce in today's clash. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates from the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland, straight from the Gabba in Brisbane:
- 14:02 (IST)AUS vs IRE: SIXMarsh unleashes his fiery side and Hand faces his wrath as he hits another six on his delivery. Australia's score now read at 53/1 after 7.0 overs.
- 14:00 (IST)AUS vs IRE: SIXMitchell Marsh slowly taking Australia ahead in the game as he hits a massive six on Fionn Hand's delivery.
- 13:53 (IST)AUS vs IRE: FOURFinch hits another four on Mark Adair as Australia end the 5.0 overs at 34/1. Aaron Finch smashed 23* off 16 while Mitchell Marsh scored 7* off 7.
- 13:52 (IST)AUS vs IRE: SIXFinch smashes the first six of the day, as Australia get back on track. He brilliantly times it on Mark Adair's delivery and the balls goes off to the stands.
- 13:49 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Australia 20/1 after 4.0 oversAustralia ended the 4th over in style as Finch hits a brilliant four on Joshua Little's delivery. Australia's score now read at 20/1 after 4.0 overs.
- 13:48 (IST)AUS vs IRE: FOURFinch joins the party as he smashes a beautiful four on Little's delivery. He steals the four by placing it in the sweep cover.
- 13:45 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Australia 14/1 after 3.0 oversAfter losing an early wicket, Mitchell Marsh brought some hope back for Australia with a four on the very first ball. Australia's score read at 14/1 after 3.0 overs.
- 13:43 (IST)AUS vs IRE: FOURMitchell Marsh enters and fires a beautiful four on Barry McCarthy's delivery. Marsh places it on the square leg and gets a brilliant one-bounce four.
- 13:42 (IST)AUS vs IRE: OUTAfter a slow over by Mark Adair, David Warner falls prey into Barry McCarthy's spell and was caught by Adair, at backward square leg. Australia lose early wicket, 8/1 after 2.1 overs.
- 13:35 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Australia 5/0 after 1.0 oversAfter 1.0 overs, Australia's score read at 5/0. Joshua Little fantastically bowled his first over and was able to control runs with the new ball.
- 13:32 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Time for the gameDavid Warner and Aaron Finch have come out to bat, as Joshua Little opens the bowling attack for Ireland in the Super 12 clash, here at Brisbane on Monday.
- 13:22 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Few moments away from the gameWe are just moments away from the Super 12 Group 1 clash between Australia and Ireland. Ireland have won the toss and opted to field.
- 13:13 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Here's what Australia skipper Aaron Finch said at the tossWe would have bowled first as well, looks like a pretty good surface. We need to make sure we do the basics right. We haven't talked about the net run rate yet. Adam Zampa is back for Agar. We considered all factors, we are pretty confident with the side we got.
- 13:12 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Here's what Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie said at the tossWe will bowl first, it's a big game for us (playing against Australia). Always nice to know what we can do in the second innings. There has been excitement among the guys, we are playing against the world champions today. What an opportunity to play against a team like Australia.
- 13:10 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Australia's Playing XIAustralia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
- 13:10 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Ireland's Playing XIIreland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little
- 13:06 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Ireland win tossIreland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to field against Australia in their next Super 12 Group 1 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.
- 13:03 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Pitch and conditionsThere's a bit of a cloud cover, so there might be the off-shower. The leg-side boundary is shorter than the off-side when it comes to the ground dimensions. The pitch looks fantastic, but it's a bit dry. The powerplay is going to be better for batting, it'll be the best to bat against the new ball, reckons Michael Clarke.
- 12:57 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Focus on Marcus StoinisMarcus Stoinis became the star of the tournament when he thrashed Sri Lanka with a knock of 59 runs off 18 balls. His knock helped Australia to get a seven-wicket win in the chase of 158. Stoinis also became the fastest Australian (17 balls) to score a half-century in the history of the tournament.
- 12:54 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Ireland defeated EnglandIreland came as a sudden surprise when they defeated England in their Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup by 5 runs (DRS Method). It will be interesting to see whether they will be able to get a similar result against Australia.
- 12:48 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Australia aiming for redemptionAfter having average outing in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far, Australia will look to redeem themselves in the clash against Ireland. Both the teams have played three games in the tournament. Out of which, one was abandoned without the toss due to rain.
- 12:46 (IST)AUS vs IRE: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 clash between Australia and Ireland, straight from the Gabba in Brisbane.