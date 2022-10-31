T20 World Cup, Australia vs Ireland, Live Updates: Barry McCarthy provided Ireland with an early breakthrough as he dismissed David Warner for 3. Later, Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh played him good shots to revive Australia's innings as their score read at 38/1 after 6.0 overs. Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to field against Australia. Australia and Ireland will be squaring off against each other in their next Super 12 Group 1 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. Ireland had an abandoned game against Afghanistan due to rain and similarly Australia also had to share points with England, as their match was abandoned without even the toss taking place. With just one win in the tournament so far, Australia will look to bounce in today's clash. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates from the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland, straight from the Gabba in Brisbane: