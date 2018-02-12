 
India's Rohan More Completes Ocean's Seven Marathon, Sets Swimming Record

Updated: 12 February 2018 00:09 IST

Rohan More became the ninth person in the world to complete the Ocean's Seven marathon.

Rohan More is the ninth person in the world to complete the Ocean's Seven marathon. © Twitter

India's Rohan More on Sunday became the first Asian swimmer and the youngest ever to swim across the Cook Strait between North and South Islands of New Zealand. The teenager from Pune completed the feat in eight hours and 37 minutes. Starting from the North Island in temperatures of around 19 degrees Celsius, More battled inclement weather and a sudden drop in temperature to complete the task.

With this feat, More became the ninth person in the world to complete the Ocean's Seven marathon.

The Ocean's Seven consists of seven long-distance open-water swims, which includes the North Channel, the Cook Strait, the Molokai Channel, the English Channel, the Catalina Channel, the Tsugaru Strait and the Strait of Gibraltar.

