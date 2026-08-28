India captain Shubman Gill on Thursday admitted that not being able to force a victory in the second Test against Sri Lanka was “frustrating” but gave a “10 out of 10” for the effort and intent his players showed across the drawn match. India had reduced Sri Lanka to 229 for six at the end of the fourth day, but the hosts batted out the entire fifth day, courtesy a superb unbeaten 133 by Sonal Dinusha, to hold on to a draw at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground. “It gets very frustrating. We attacked a lot in the beginning. But I think as the match went on, the wicket got slower. It was not like the ball was not moving and when the ball was spinning, the wickets were not in play. It was not like the wicket was very flat,” said Gill at the post-match press meet. Gill indicated that the single minded defensive approach of the Sri Lankan batters made the task of his bowlers that much harder.

“Unless you are playing a shot and looking to make a run, then it is difficult to take a wicket. We tried all that we could, and I don't think there was any lack of intensity or the efforts that we put in. The spinners bowled 50-60 overs on the trot for three days.

“Fielding for three days is not an easy task in these conditions. I would say 10 out of 10 for the effort and the intent. They also played really well,” he added.

“On day 4, we thought we had created chances. If there was a little more pressure, the wickets would have come and then maybe the result would have been better. But as long as we still have a chance to qualify for the World Test Championship (final), it's fine.” Lead pacer Mohammad Siraj bowled at a decreased pace and often from a shorter run-up in this Test.

So, is there an injury concern, particularly after he landed hard while attempting to take a catch in Sri Lanka's first innings? “Firstly, Siraj is not injured. He didn't feel well even in the first match (at Galle). He last played against Afghanistan in June…so he was playing almost after a couple of months. It takes time for someone to come back to the rhythm.

“Even in the first Test, we felt that his pace was slow. But sometimes when you play more, you come back to the rhythm. But as far as the injury is concerned, there is nothing,” he said.

When Siraj went off-colour, fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna shouldered Indian pace attack with aplomb, and Gill was delighted to see his progress.

“I think he's been in the pick of our bowlers. When things are not happening, he's been our go-to bowler, especially this season. He's created chances, which is what I want as a captain. We want a go-to bowler when wickets are not guaranteed. I think he did that brilliantly,” he said.

The skipper hoped that India can play better against New Zealand (2 Tests away) and Australia (5 Tests at home) to earn qualification for the World Test Championship final.

“I still think we've got a pretty good chance to qualify for the WTC final. If we play the New Zealand series well and then, hopefully, by the time the Australia series comes, we just have to win the series.

“If we're in a situation where we just have to win the series, I think we'll be in a good position to qualify for the WTC,” he noted.

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