India High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha hosted the Indian men's cricket team at the India House in Colombo ahead of the second Test of the ongoing two-match series against Sri Lanka on Thursday. The High Commissioner also hosted the Sri Lankan team ahead of the match. In a post on X, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that High Commissioner Santosh Jha hosted Team India ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka, calling it a "memorable evening."

"A memorable evening in Colombo! H.E. Mr. Santosh Jha - High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka - hosted #TeamIndia at the India House in Colombo ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka," the BCCI said in the X post.

A memorable evening in Colombo!



H.E. Mr. Santosh Jha - High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka - hosted #TeamIndia at the India House in Colombo ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka. @MEAIndia | @IndiainSL | @santjha | #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/ft2oZEyUz5 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 21, 2026

Also on X, High Commissioner Santosh Jha said he was happy to host the Indian and Sri Lankan cricket teams, highlighting how their shared passion for cricket continues to strengthen the longstanding ties between the two countries.

"Cheering for #TeamIndia. Happy to host the Indian and Sri Lankan Men's Cricket Teams during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship matches in Sri Lanka. Bound by a shared passion for the sport, cricket continues to strengthen the enduring ties between India and Sri Lanka," he said in an X post.

Cheering for #TeamIndia



Happy to host the Indian and Sri Lankan Men's Cricket Teams during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship matches in Sri Lanka.



Bound by a shared passion for the sport, cricket continues to strengthen the enduring ties between India and Sri... pic.twitter.com/CgWhURE4CV — Santosh Jha (@santjha) August 20, 2026

Team India will head into the second Test leading 1-0 and will look to wrap the series up 2-0 with a win. The Shubman Gill-led side registered an impressive victory in the opening Test at Galle.

Coming to the first Test, India defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs, with Manav Suthar's maiden 10-wicket haul and Devdutt Padikkal's 167 in the first innings playing key roles in the victory.

India will play the final and second Test match against Sri Lanka from August 23 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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