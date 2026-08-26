Rain poses a significant threat to the fourth day of the Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test as Colombo is expected to witness "periods of rain" on Wednesday. The heavens opened up a couple of times on Day 3 as stumps were called early in the final session, with India sitting comfortably to win the match. However, they will have to contend not just with the resistance of the overnight unbeaten pair of Sonal Dinusha (85) and Lahiru Kumara (8), but with rain too, as the threat looms large on Day 4. As per AccuWeather, there is a 97 per cent chance of precipitation on Wednesday, with "periods of rain" expected to come down. It was 96 per cent on Tuesday, as a "little afternoon rain" was expected to fall, but it indeed cuts around an hour if extra time is not considered.

The hourly rain prediction for Day 4 paints a gloomy picture early in the morning. There is an 85 per cent chance of precipitation at 6 AM, and it stays at 75 per cent at 9 AM, 45 minutes before the rescheduled start of the game.

The probability of rainfall fluctuates from 49 per cent at 10 AM to 75 per cent at 11 AM, then 68 per cent at 12 noon and 49 per cent at 1 PM. It points to rainfall making its presence felt, as a 56 per cent chance of rain is predicted for 2 PM, 63 per cent at 3 PM, 45 per cent at 4 PM, 53 per cent at 5 PM and 45 per cent at 6 PM.

India are in a position of ascendancy in the game. After scoring a mammoth 503/9d, the visitors have pegged the hosts down to 265/8 in the first innings. Sri Lanka have the in-form Dinusha in the middle, as he eyes his second Test century in the series and his career, with Kumara showing fight for his eight runs from 50 balls. Manav Suthar and Prasidh Krishna have turned out to be the stars for the visitors with their three-wicket hauls each, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja have struck once each.

In all, 98 overs are expected to be bowled on Day 4; however, it remains to be seen how much of the quota will be sent down with rain around the corner as India push for a result.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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