India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test LIVE Streaming: India will hope to revive their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 final as they take on Sri Lanka in the first of two Tests in Galle. After drawing 2-2 with England, winning 2-0 against West Indies and losing 0-2 to South Africa, India need to win most of their remaining games in the cycle in order to make the final. It is also a major challenge for Shubman Gill and co. as Team India are touring their island neighbours for the first time in over nine years in international red ball cricket.

IND vs SL 1st Test LIVE Streaming, India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will take place between Saturday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 19 (IST).

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match be held?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will be held at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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