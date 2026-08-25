The final moments of Day 2 action in the second India vs Sri Lanka Test in Colombo were frustrating for the hosts. Prabhath Jayasuriya lost his wicket on what turned out to be the final ball of the day. Before that, the Sri Lankan batter had complained about poor light. Jayasuriya was visibly upset while walking back to the pavilion, and he kept constantly looking behind at the umpires. After reaching the Sri Lanka dressing room, he threw away his gloves. "Just look at Prabath Jayasuriya, there is steam coming out of his ears," said Sanjay Manjrekar on the Sony Sports Network.

Now, Jayasuriya has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct on the second day of the second Test against India in Colombo on Monday.

Jayasuriya was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Jayasuriya's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred after Jayasuriya was dismissed with the final delivery of the day, when he struck the boundary wedges with his bat on his way back to the pavilion.

Jayasuriya admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Rod Tucker, and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

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