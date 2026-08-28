India skipper Shubman Gill said the decision to impose follow-on against Sri Lanka in the second Test did not "backfire" as it was taken after considering the local weather and the team's interest. After bowling out Sri Lanka for 290 in the first innings, 13 runs shy of the follow-on mark, India decided to make the hosts bat again. It seemed a correct call until India reduced the hosts to 229 for six at the end of the fourth day. But the home side batted out the whole of the final day to walk away with a draw. "I would not say it (follow-on) backfired. We were also anticipating weather on Day 4 or 5 would be possible or not. We wanted to take that chance," Gill said in the post-match press conference here on Thursday.

"Should we bat again on day 4 and make 200 runs and give them a target of around 400? Or should we give them a follow-on? That was the decision," he added.

Gill felt it was the decision that suited the team's situation and demands.

"If we had not given a follow-on and it rained, you could have asked why we did not enforce a follow-on. But you have to make the best decision possible in that situation. So, I don't think the follow-on did not backfire.

"They played really well. Some things didn't go our way. Like I said, when you play in India or any other turning track, usually all three modes of dismissals are in the game — caught behind or at slip, LBW and bowled. There were a lot of LBW calls and they did not work for us. So, we had to change our plans," he said.

But does this draw feel like a defeat considering India were dominating from Day 1 to Day 4? India scored over 500 runs in their lone innings in this Test, and then bowled out the hosts for 290 in the first innings before rattling their top-order in the second innings.

"I wouldn't say it felt like a loss. But obviously if you make 500 runs in the first innings, and took two early wickets then we only had to take 18 wickets in three days. Usually in that situation you feel that you will win the match.

"So in the situation we were in, the way they drew, credit to them, it was disappointing, obviously. We hoped for a win. But we have to also give them credit for their character," he said.

However, Gill found some positive takeaways from the series, which India won 1-0.

"Devdutt playing his only third and fourth Tests, did really well. Manav, technically his first series, did it really well. I think we played good cricket in the series. Whenever we were under pressure, we came back and played well.

"So overall, apart from today, if we look at the last 8-9 days of cricket, I think we were at the top every day. They're also at their home conditions and a lot of people take that for granted," he said.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir had batted for three Test series the other day, and Gill also thought such rubbers will be good from a result point of view.

But the captain thought that a series consisting two or three Tests would not make much difference in terms of WTC qualification scenario.

"Even if it was three Test matches, at the end of the day, it's the percentage that counts in the Test championship. The three Test series would have been more fun as instead of playing for a draw, they (SL) might have to go for a win.

"In the (WTC) points table, I don't think it really makes a difference playing a three or two Test series because you're playing a series after that and then you're playing another series after that. It's the total number of matches that you play and how many wins that you have generally count," he said.

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