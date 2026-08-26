Ravindra Jadeja continues his horrible run with the Decision Review System (DRS) as a bowler in Test cricket. The spinner took an unsuccessful review on Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka, which stretched his unsuccessful run to 22 consecutive reviews in which he failed to overturn the umpire's decision. The spinner convinced his captain to take a review for an LBW decision while appealing for the wicket of Keshara Nuwantha on Tuesday. However, replays revealed that the batter had got an inside edge on the ball.

Jadeja's last successful review as a bowler came around three years ago when he dismissed West Indies' Kemar Roach in a Test match in Dominica in July 2023. The Windies player was given not out by the umpire after Jadeja's delivery struck him on the pad. The spinner managed to convince his then-captain to challenge the decision and got it overturned.

Since then, the spinner has been struggling to get the right call. He has taken 22 consecutive reviews and failed every time. Out of these 22, four reviews have ended on umpire's call, while India have lost the reviews on the other 18 occasions.

In the first match against Sri Lanka, Jadeja became the first Indian left-arm bowler to take 350 wickets in the Test format, with former fast bowler Zaheer Khan a distant second with 311 wickets. The 37-year-old is also the fifth Indian overall to have taken 350 wickets, joining the likes of Anil Kumble (619), Ravichandran Ashwin (537), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417).

Jadeja is also the third left-arm spinner in the world to have achieved the milestone, joining the likes of Rangana Herath (433) and Daniel Vettori (362). In the process, he also achieved another significant record.

Jadeja is now only the fourth player in the history of Test cricket to have the double of 4000-plus Test runs and 350-plus Test wickets. Only Kapil Dev (5248, 434), Ian Botham (5200, 383) and Daniel Vettori (4531, 362) had achieved the milestone before him.

(With ANI Inputs)

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