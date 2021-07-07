Team India sweated it out on the field as they hit the ground in Colombo for their second intra-squad match on Wednesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted series of pictures of Indian players who competed against each other in the intra-squad match. "A good day in the field as #TeamIndia play their 2nd intra-squad game in Colombo," the images were captioned. In the pictures, Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Manish Pandey were all clicked while batting.

The Indian board also shared a video in which team's physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik revealed how the players are battling the heat in Colombo.

"How is #TeamIndia beating the heat Sun with rays and staying Squared cool in Sri Lanka? We go behind the scenes to find out," the video was captioned.

The Indian team had played their first intra-squad game in Sri Lanka on Monday.

On Monday, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar captained two sides in a T20 game.

Despite Manish Pandey's knock of 63 runs, Bhuvneshwar XI managed to beat Dhawan XI.

Dhawan will be leading the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. In the absence of head coach Ravi Shastri, former India captain Rahul Dravid is with the team in Sri Lanka for the six-match limited-overs series.

Kohli along with other India players who regularly feature in Test cricket are in England for the upcoming five-match series.

India are scheduled to play five Test matches against England with the first match starting on August 4.