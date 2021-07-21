A young Indian cricket team, led by Shikhar Dhawan proved their mettle by beating Sri Lanka in the second ODI by three wickets in Colombo on Tuesday. While chasing down the 276 runs target set by Sri Lanka, India found an unexpected hero in Deepak Chahar, who stole the show with his brilliant batting and guided the team to a series-clinching victory from the jaws of defeat. When he came into bat, India were reeling at 160 for 6. Chahar, who remained unbeaten on 69 off 82 deliveries, shared a video on Twitter, saying that this was a moment he "will never forget".

Will never forget this moment #teamindia #dream . Thank you so much for your wishes means a lot #keepsupporting pic.twitter.com/y0iGLAaaKY — Deepak chahar (@deepak_chahar9) July 21, 2021

Sharing a short clip from Tuesday's game, Chahar wrote, "Will never forget this moment #teamindia #dream. Thank you so much for your wishes means a lot #keepsupporting."

In the footage, Chahar could be seen scoring India's winning runs by smashing Kasun Rajitha for a four off the first ball of the 50th over.

Chahar's post soon created a buzz, with his fans heaping praises on the 28-year-old for his match-winning innings.

"I think Deepak Chahar has solved India's batting depth in the lower order," said a user.

Another user credited the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Chahar's batting prowess.

"Class Man CSK product," read the comment. The user also used fire and two red-heart emojis.

"Brilliant batting bhaiya," wrote another follower along with two smiling faces heart eye and fire emojis.

Another cricket enthusiast said that Chahar has evolved from a seam bowler to an all-rounder after his match-winning knock. "Maje aa gye. ....ab to pakke bowler se all-rounder ho gye ho," wrote the user.

In an earlier post on Tuesday night, Chahar had shared another photograph which was taken right after he hit the winning runs. He captioned the post, "We play for these moments", and added the hashtag 'proud'.

On Tuesday, riding on half-centuries from Avishka Fernando (50 runs off 71 balls) and Asalanka (65 runs off 68 balls), Sri Lanka posted 275 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Chamika Karunaratne made a valuable contribution of 44 runs off 33 balls.