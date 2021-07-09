The limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka is likely to be postponed after two members of Sri Lanka's staff tested positive for coronavirus, sources in the Sri Lanka cricket board told NDTV. Sri Lanka Cricket has proposed a new schedule, with the series -- which was to get underway on July 13 -- now set to begin on July 17. Sri Lanka's data analyst GT Niroshan tested positive for the virus on Friday, while batting coach Grant Flower had returned a positive test a day before.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs against Sri Lanka, followed by as many T20 Internationals.

The first ODI was to be played on July 13 in Colombo but if the new schedule is agreed upon, it will be moved to July 17.

On Monday, Sri Lanka's squad will undergo RT-PCR tests and if cleared, they will enter the series bio-bubble.

Sri Lanka have a contingency squad on standby in Dambulla.

Both Grant and Niroshan have tested positive for the Delta variant of the virus.

Sri Lanka recently named their squad for the series, with Dasun Shanaka set to lead the team.

Sri Lanka had three players sent back from their tour of England for breaching the bio-bubble.

The trio -- Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella -- have been dropped from the series against India as well.

India will be led by Shikhar Dhawan in the six matches, with regular captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma away in England ahead of the five-match Test series against the hosts.

Rahul Dravid is with the Indian squad in Sri Lanka as the head coach in Ravi Shastri's absence.