The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday introduced fans to the captain and coach of Team India for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. In the post, Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid can be seen posing for a picture. India will soon travel to Sri Lanka for three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and the same number of Twenty20 Internationals (T20I). Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team and former India captain Rahul Dravid will step in to coach the young side as regular skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri are in England, gearing up for the upcoming five-match Test series.

The BCCI captioned the picture as "Say hello to #TeamIndia's captain & coach for the Sri Lanka tour. We are excited. Are you?"

Say hello to #TeamIndia's captain & coach for the Sri Lanka tour



We are excited. Are you? #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/OnNMzRX4ZB — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2021

Soon after the Indian board tweeted the image, fans flooded social media with heart-warming messages for the duo.

"Rahul Dravid - Most awaited Coach for the Indian Cricket Team," a user said.

Rahul Dravid - Most awaited Coach for the Indian Cricket Team — Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) June 27, 2021

"The best thing Happened to Indian Cricket!. The Great Wall of India! Wish he becomes our Head Coach at the earliest," another one said.

The best thing Happened to Indian Cricket!.

The Great Wall of India! Wish he becomes our Head Coach at the earliest! — Nithin (@nithinvija) June 27, 2021

"For the captain...Yess For the coach... Definitely YESSSSS," a fan tweeted along with heart emojis.

For the captain...Yess

For the coach... Definitely YESSSSS — Tarini Prasad Beura (@I_m_Tarini) June 27, 2021

Shikhar will do well as the Captain just the way he has performed as a player. Have a great series Shikhar and bring home the hardware( trophy). Go Team India.!! — ravindra chawla (@ravi1845) June 27, 2021

Hello Captan aur Coach Saab !!!

New combo heading #TeamIndia with a young unit raring to go.

Hell yeah we are excited — (@Agnelo_G) June 27, 2021

India will be without their players, who are in the Test squad in England, for the Sri Lanka tour, starting next month. Team India will play a couple of intra-squad games after landing in Sri Lanka.

All the six matches will be played at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.