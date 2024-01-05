Emotions were heavily invested during the Indian cricket team's second and final Test match against South Africa at Newlands, Capetown. The guests suffered an innings-and-32-run drubbing in the first Test match in Centurion and this was their only chance to make up for it with a series-levelling win. Team India came with added energy and went on to win the game by 7 wickets that too within two days. What the win meant for the side was clearly visible when India skipper Rohit Sharma vented out his frustration with an animated celebration after taking the catch of Aiden Markram. The wicket more or less made sure that India had to chase a paltry total.

Rohit took Markram's catch at long-off and then banged the ball on the surface with aggression.

A pitch that favoured the bowlers saw #TeamIndia make it difficult for #SouthAfrica batters!



Here are the fall of wickets. Relive the spells & cherish this big win for #SAvIND #Cricket

During South Africa's second innings in the game, Markram was Proteas' only hope. He was on 71 when he edged a drive off Jasprit Bumrah but wicketkeeper KL Rahul could not hold a catch above his head.

Markram went on to score a fighting century and just when it seemed that he might bring South Africa back in the game, Siraj dismissed him.

India beat South Africa despite a stunning century by Markram on the second day and levelled the series 1-1.

Set to make 79 to win, India needed just 12 overs to secure the victory.

Chasing a small target on a difficult pitch, Indian opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal went on the attack from the first ball, making 28 off 23 deliveries before being caught on the boundary off Nandre Burger.

Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (12) fell to Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen before Shreyas Iyer hit the winning boundary with his only scoring stroke.

Captain Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 16.

Markram hit 106 off 103 balls before South Africa were bowled out for 176 shortly before Lunch. Jasprit Bumrah took six for 61.

(With AFP Inputs)