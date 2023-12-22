India pacer Arshdeep Singh was the finest performer with the ball in the series decider on Thursday, claiming 4 wickets to conclude an excellent series in the Rainbow Nation. However, Arshdeep wasn't the happiest man when it comes to umpires' support and the seamer even pointed out the same after the match. The left-arm pacer was asked about the reason behind his loud and excessive appeals in the match, and he had no qualms in highlighting how little support he got from the umpires on a pitch that wasn't much helpful either.

"Sometimes when there isn't anything happening on the wicket, you need some support from the umpires, there was very less, that's why I had to appeal a lot," Arshdeep said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Arshdeep was named the Player of the series, having emerged as the top wicket-taker in the contest, with 10 scalps in 3 matches. The next best was India's Avesh Khan with 6 wickets in 3 matches.

"The plan was simple, it was to bowl wicket-to-wicket and get LBWs and bowleds. IPL has been a very good platform for us youngsters, there isn't a big gap between IPL and international cricket. You understand the mindset of international cricketers and it helps. We are all loving the chances we got. We'd love to give our all in the future as well and do well," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

With the win, India secured a 2-1 series triumph against South Africa. Despite possessing a squad without top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, India did well under the leadership of KL Rahul to secure a series win.

While Samson scored a ton in the series decider, Arshdeep was the biggest positive for the assignment.