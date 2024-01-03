India vs South Africa, 2nd Test - "Miyan Magic": Internet Erupts As Mohammed Siraj Makes SA Shiver In Cape Town Test
As the Proteas won the toss and opted to bat, Mohammed Siraj proved to be the wrecker in chief for India.
Mohammed Siraj made early inroads as India struck four times inside the first 10 overs to leave South Africa reeling on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test in Cape Town. As the Proteas won the toss and opted to bat, Siraj proved to be the wrecker in chief for India, who had lost the first Test by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion last week. Siraj dismissed Aiden Markram (2), Dean Elgar (4) and Tony de Zorzi (2), respectively in his first spell.
Watch the dismissals here:
#MohammedSiraj finds the first breakthrough with a beautiful ball shaping away #AidenMarkram is back in the pavilion!


Knocked 'em overrrr!
| | /#MohammedSiraj has every reason to celebrate, as he cleverly sets up #DeanElgar and gets the big fish!


There's no stopping @mdsirajofficial today
The #TeamIndia pacer has his 3rd wicket and the hosts are reduced to 15/4


Taking to social media, fans hailed Siraj for his magical spell. The pacer faced harsh criticism during the Boxing Day.
Here's how internet reacted:
Mohammad Siraj is on fire...!!!!
2 wickets in 2 overs for him, Miyan Magic at his best.
Dean Elgar Gone
Siraj You Beauty - Miyan Magic #INDvsSA
Miyan Magic #INDvSA
Siraj then dismissed Kyle Verrynne and Marco Jansen to complete his 3rd five-for in Test cricket.
South Africa made three changes, including the inclusion of new cap Tristan Stubbs, who was listed on the team sheet to bat at number four in place of Keegan Petersen.
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi were named in place of the injured Temba Bavuma and Gerald Coetzee.
India selected a fit-again Ravindra Jadeja, coming in for fellow spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin while seam bowler Mukesh Kumar replaced Shardul Thakur.
"We're in a great position after winning the first Test, but we're very mindful of starting well," said South African captain Dean Elgar, who is playing in his last Test match.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma said he would also have batted first.
"We are quite upbeat about what we can achieve here," he said.
(With AFP Inputs)