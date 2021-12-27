KL Rahul powered India to a strong start on Day 1 of the ongoing 1st Test of the three-match series against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. Having regained his form during the Test tour of England earlier this year, Rahul started from where he left, smashing an unbeaten ton on Boxing Day. His knock of 122 took India to 272 for three at Stumps on Day 1. He also became only the second Indian opener to score a Test ton in South Africa, after Wasim Jaffer had scored 116 in Cape Town during the 2006/07 tour.

Jaffer, who is known for his hilarious social media posts, took to Koo and welcomed Rahul to the "exclusive club of Indian openers with a Test hundred in South Africa".

He shared a hilarious meme from a famous Bollywood movie, captioning the post: "Welcome to the exclusive club of Indian openers with a Test hundred in South Africa KL. Very well played."

After India elected to bat in Centurion, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave the visitors a flying start, adding 117 runs for the first wicket.

Agarwal (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal off consecutive deliveries had put the pressure back on the hosts but Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli steadied the ship with a 82-run stand for the third wicket.

Lungi Ngidi struck for the third time on the day to dismiss Kohli on 35, before Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane took India's total across the 270-run mark at Stumps.

Unfortunately, the play was called off on Day 2 due to persistent rain and wet outfield.