Indian bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur might have registered the best bowling figures in Test cricket by an Indian against South Africa but the pacer feels his best is "yet to come" in the longest format. Shardul Thakur picked seven wickets as South Africa were bundled out for 229 in the first innings of the second Test on Tuesday. When asked about his performance, Shardul replied, "Yes it is my best figures but my best is always yet to come I would say."

At Stumps on Day Two, India's scorecard reads 85/2 with Pujara (35*) and Rahane (11*) on the crease. Just like Day One, 11 wickets fell on the second day as Shardul Thakur dominated the proceedings on Tuesday.

"My performance in domestic cricket with red-ball cricket and white-ball cricket has been rewarded. Whenever given an opportunity to play for India, I am always up for it and especially in Test cricket as it is the purest form of the game," said Shardul in the press conference after the end of the day's play.

"Whenever I am playing red-ball cricket my energy is same and I'm willing to take wickets for the team," he added.

Shardul Thakur also recalled the impact his childhood coach Dinesh Lad has had on the all-rounder.

"Yes obviously he (Dinesh) has had a lot of impact on my cricketing career, he is a second parent to me. He provided me with the exposure, offered me an admission in a school in Borivali and since then my life has changed," said Shardul.

India in the second innings got off to a bad start as stand-in skipper KL Rahul was dismissed in the seventh over. India's problem further increased when Mayank Agarwal offered no shot and was given LBW out in the 12th over.

Pujara (35*) and Rahane (11) then made sure that India doesn't suffer any more hiccups as the visitors ended the day at 85/2 with a lead of 58 runs.