Indian pacer Mohammed Shami feels the visitors need to atleast get a 400-run lead before they can think of declaring the second innings in the ongoing first Test against South Africa. India might have lost Mayank Agarwal's at the cusp of the Stumps but the visitors still ended Day Three of the first Test against South Africa in the driver's seat on Tuesday. India had bundled out South Africa for 197 in the third session before the hosts lost Mayank's wicket minutes before the end of the play. Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul then took India to 16/1 at Stumps with a lead of 146 runs.

"Two days are left in the Test match, I feel we should be batting the maximum amount of time tomorrow. If we score around 250 runs and set a target of about 400 runs for South Africa we can then allow South Africa to bat for four sessions. But for that we need atleast 350 or 400 odd runs," said Shami while replying to a query from ANI in the press conference.

In the third session on Tuesday, India folded South Africa for 197 in the first innings to get a 130-run lead as Shami picked five wickets. Shami also completed 200 Test wickets as Indian bowlers dominated the proceedings.

The right-handed pacer credited his father and hard work for his success in the longest format of the game.

"No player ever imagine what he can do in the future. Your motive or dream is to play for India, hard work is your hand and if you work hard you get the desired results," said Shami.

"For my success, I want to give credit to my father. I am from a village where there are no facilities and my father used to send me to play cricket 30km far from our village. My father and brother had backed and I am here only because of them," he signed off.