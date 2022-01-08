Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock and veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik weighed in on the series-deciding third and final Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town starting January 11. The hosts came back from behind to chase down an improbable 240-run target with relative ease to win the second Test in Johannesburg and level the series. India had won the first Test by 113 runs in Centurion. Both the teams have displayed some stunning cricket in all departments of the game to bring the series to life. Both Pollock and Karthik agreed that a fascinating contest awaits in the decider.

Karthik said India will be the "frontrunners" because of their batting unit, which he believes, has potential to score more than 400 runs in South African conditions.

"I still believe India are frontrunners (for the Cape Town Test). The good thing is both teams look really good but I will put my hand up and say India are the frontrunners because their batting looks more solid and as per their bowling, Siraj not being fit was a problem..." Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

The veteran cricketer said Mohammed Siraj's injury will be a bit of concern for India's bowling unit but if he doesn't regain his fitness on time then the visitors have the likes of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav in their arsenal.

"Hopefully he is fit but if he's not then they Ishant and Umesh to choose from. I still they will still go in with six batters and five bowlers theory to try and create more opportunities with the ball. If India's batting fires, which still hasn't so far, they have the potential to score 400," Karthik added.

He also said South Africa's batting line-up appears to be a light.

"South Africa appear to be a little on the batting front. The moment Temba Bavuma gets out, you feel there is a little gap in that batting," he said.

South Africa great Pollock also gave the slight advantage to India because of the experience in their side.

"Conditions will dictate terms. We've seen different kinds of pitches in Cape Town... I do think experience wise India do hold the cards. A lot of their players have been here and performed well. They won't be too worried about the form of a few of their individuals and South Africa would be wary about the mindset of India... They would be keen to turn this around after having felt disappointed here. So, if you ask out of the two Tests that we've seen, which team is better? Then I think India are slightly ahead with the performances that they've put in," Pollock said.

The former all-rounder, however, added the South Africa have the team to fight.

"I would never like to underestimate South Africa. They are tough characters and they are fighters so we are in for a fascinating contest," he added.