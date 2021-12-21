South Africa on Tuesday suffered a huge blow just days before the start of the three-match Test series against India. Star pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the Test series after failing to recover from a "persistent" injury, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a media release. This will be a huge setback for the hosts in their bid to gain some vital ICC World Test Championship points. "Proteas bowler, Anrich Nortje, has been ruled out of the three-match, Betway Test series against India, due to a persistent injury. He has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in," CSA said in a statement.

"The Proteas have commenced their final preparation ahead of the first match starting on Boxing Day. It is the Test team's first series since their successful tour to the West Indies in July of this year, where they won the series two-nil," the press release added.

The first Test between India and South Africa begins on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

India too will be without a couple of star names in vice-captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who are both out of the Test series due to injuries.

India will also be missing the services of Shubman Gill and Axar Patel, also through injuries.

Rohit Sharma had suffered a hamstring injury during a training session before the team's departure for South Africa while Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur and hasn't played since.

Both players are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Promoted

Rohit is expected to return and lead the team in the following three-match ODI series in South Africa but Jadeja's recuperation period is still unknown.