Kagiso Rabada was released from the South Africa squad for the three-match ODI series against India on Tuesday. Cricket South Africa said the decision to release Rabada was taken to manage his "workload" and to make sure the right-arm pacer recovers in time for the New Zealand tour scheduled next month. "Proteas seam bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been released from the team for the Betway One-Day International (ODI) series against India due to high workloads over a sustained period of time and the need for him to recover prior the outbound Test series against New Zealand next month," CSA said in a release.

The hosts did not name a replacement for Rabada but asked George Linde, who was a part of the Test squad to stay back with the ODI as an extra spin-bowling option.

"No replacement will be brought in for him as there is an extended squad in place in the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE), but George Linde has been retained from the Test team as an extra spin-bowling option for the series," CSA added.

Rabada was the highest wicket-taker in the three-match Test series against India which the hosts won by 2-1. Rabada picked up 20 wickets at an average of 19.05.

The three-match ODI series begins on Wednesday at the Boland Park in Paarl

Updated South Africa ODI Squad For India Series: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.