Virat Kohli scored a half-century on Wednesday in his first match as former captain of the Indian cricket team. Kohli, who announced his resignation as Test captain at the end of the three-match Test series against South Africa earlier this month, entered the crease as the No. 3 batter in India's chase of 297 runs in the opening ODI against the Proteas in Paarl on Wednesday. Kohli faced 63 balls and scored 51 runs in a knock that included three fours before being dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi. Kohli, who stepped down as T20I captain after the T20 World Cup last year before being removed as ODI captain, tried to sweep a Shamsi delivery but failed to connect properly and was caught by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma at midwicket.

Earlier in the day, Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen struck contrasting hundreds en route to their 204-run stand to take South Africa to 296 for four.

After a sluggish start, van der Dussen (129 not out off 96) and Bavuma (110 off 143) shared the second highest partnership ever against India in ODIs to ensure a competitive total for the home team.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/48) was the stand out bowler for India in an otherwise ordinary bowling effort.

South Africa opted to bat on a slow surface at Boland Park. The white ball did a bit early on with both Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting to move it off the pitch as well as in the air.

After an inaccurate first over, the usually accurate Bumrah got his act together and had opener Janneman Malan (6) caught behind with an outswinger. Expecting an incoming ball, Malan was caught on the crease with his loose push taking the outside edge. South Africa struggled to 39 for one in 10 overs with Indian bowlers restricting the flow of runs.

Quinton de Kock (27 off 41), playing his first game since announcing his Test retirement, and Bavuma found the going tough with ball not coming on to the bat.

De Kock perished while trying to break the shackles. Ashwin, featuring in his first ODI since June 2017, found de Kock's stumps with a slider as the opener went for a cut shot.

It became 68 for three in the 18th over when Aiden Markram got run out from a direct hit by Venkatesh Iyer after he went for a single that was not for the taking.

At that stage, it seemed South Africa would find it tough to get past 200 but a fighting stand between Dussen and Bavuma changed the course of the innings.

(With PTI inputs)