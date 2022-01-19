All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer was not given the opportunity to bowl in India's ongoing first ODI match against South Africa in Paarl on Wednesday. The Proteas managed to post 296 for four in 50 overs with Jasprit Bumrah registering two wickets for the visitors. Fans and experts had plenty to say about the Indian team management not using Venkatesh as a bowling option. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra criticised skipper KL Rahul and said that Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan should be included in the playing XI if Venkatesh is not used as an all-rounder.

Speaking on Star Sports, Chopra said, "It's not restricted to just KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma did exactly the same in the first two T20Is against New Zealand, only after India had won the series. In the pre-match press conference, Rahul said, 'I am going to use Venkatesh Iyer as my sixth bowling option'.

"Yes, he may leak a few runs but one day cricket is that kind of format that allows you for a little bit of leaking runs once in a while. It gives you the luxury of bouncing back. So it's just us who are seeing Venkatesh Iyer as an all-rounder and the Indian management and leaders don't view him as an all-rounder. It is the understanding or feeling that you get from outside.

"Because now this is (the) fourth game for India and he has been on the field for 110 overs. He has bowled only 2 or 3 overs, that too in dead rubbers. I can't make the head or tail of it. If he is not going to bowl, play either Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan. Then Venkatesh Iyer should not be playing at all", he further added.

Promoted

Venkatesh has played in four games for India but has only bowled 18 deliveries since his debut in November 2021. Despite fewer opportunities to bowl, he has managed to register a dismissal.

Chasing a target of 297 runs, India will be aiming to not lose quick wickets with Venkatesh also hoping to impress with the bat.