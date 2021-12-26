Indian skipper Virat Kohli failed to convert yet another good start to a Test innings after he was dismissed for a score of 35 runs by South African pacer Lungi Ngidi on Day 1 of the opening Test in Centurion. Kohli, who batted with utmost clarity of mind and with a solid technique, had to pay a heavy price for a momentary loss of concentration which cost him his wicket after staying at the crease for 94 deliveries. With Kohli's search for that elusive 71st international ton still ongoing, former cricketers Morne Morkel and Ajit Agarkar spoke on the dilemma the modern great is facing in the longest format.

Speaking on the post-match show on Star Sports, Agarkar cited Kohli's problem with the in-coming deliveries and also lauded Ngidi for being persistent with his line against the Indian skipper.

"I think he [Virat] has had that issue with the ball coming back in. Generally, he had gotten over it. Again, Ngidi bowled everything into the batter unlike his first spell where he tried to take the ball away. He looked a lot more dangerous and you've got to give a lot of credit to the bowler or the captain who got that field in place," he said.

Adding to what Agarkar had to say, ex-South Africa pacer Morkel explained how Ngidi planned the downfall of Kohli by playing a "patient game."

"There's going to be bounce outside the off-stump; it's a patient game. Lungi Ngidi dragged him wider, dragged him wider and Virat with that sort of intent and looking to score went after the ball and South Africa picked up that main wicket. He was looking dangerous. The way he had a body language at the crease for me was very impressive... It was an important breakthrough for South Africa."

At stumps on Day 1 of the first Test match at the SuperSport in Centurion, India were placed at 272 runs for the loss of three wickets.