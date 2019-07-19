 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Shooting

Nothing More Can Be Done About Shooting At 2022 CWG: NRAI

Updated: 19 July 2019 20:15 IST

NRAI Secretary Rajiv Bhatia said that there is nothing that it can do now that the organising committee has taken a final call on the matter.

Nothing More Can Be Done About Shooting At 2022 CWG: NRAI
CGF had decided to exclude shooting from 2022 Games in June. © AFP

India's attempts at trying to get the Commmonwealth Games Federation to reverse its decision of removing shooting from the Games Programme for 2022 have come to a dead end. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Secretary Rajiv Bhatia said that there is nothing that it can do now that the organising committee has taken a final call on the matter. "We tried out everything but now that the organising committee have taken a final call on it, nothing can be done. It's over now," Bhatia told IANS. 

It was revealed in June that the Executive Board of the CGF had decided to exclude shooting from 2022 Games to be held in Birmingham. It is the first time since 1970 that shooting won't be seen at the Commonwealth Games and only the second since its first inclusion on 1966. 

The move comes as a blow to India which won 16 medals, including seven gold in the event at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, Australia. NRAI president Raninder Singh had said in 2018 that it would want the Indian government to boycott the 2022 Games in the event if shooting was dropped from the programme. 

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in June that the government won't be able to interfere in the matter but it would explore diplomatic channels to get shooting included. 
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shooting
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The move comes as a blow to India which won 16 medals in 2018
  • Government will explore diplomatic channels to get shooting included
  • Rajiv Bhatia admitted that NRAI tried its best
Related Articles
Sarabjot Singh Wins India
Sarabjot Singh Wins India's Ninth Gold At ISSF Junior World Cup
ISSF Junior World Cup: Anish Bhanwala Wins 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Gold, Silver For Esha Singh
ISSF Junior World Cup: Anish Bhanwala Wins 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Gold, Silver For Esha Singh
Elavenil Valarivan Wins Gold; India Bag 10m Air Rifle Team Gold With World Record
Elavenil Valarivan Wins Gold; India Bag 10m Air Rifle Team Gold With World Record
India May Consider Pulling Out Of 2022 Commonwealth Games, Says IOA After Shooting Axe
India May Consider Pulling Out Of 2022 Commonwealth Games, Says IOA After Shooting Axe
Shooting, Archery Not Included In 2022 Commonwealth Games Programme
Shooting, Archery Not Included In 2022 Commonwealth Games Programme
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.