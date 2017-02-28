 
don't
miss
All Sports
Shooting
Shooting

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Jitu Rai Wins Bronze In 10-Metre Air Pistol

Updated: 28 February 2017 12:25 IST

Jitu Rai, who was languishing towards the bottom of the table in the initial stages of the final, made a late surge to come into medal contention.

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Jitu Rai Wins Bronze In 10-Metre Air Pistol
Jitu Rai scored a total 216.7 points in the event. © PTI

Jitu Rai won India's third medal in the ongoing ISSF World Cup in New Delhi when he clinched a bronze medal in the 10-metre air pistol event. Rai, who was languishing towards the bottom of the table in the initial stages of the final, made a late surge to come into medal contention.

The Indian shooter scored a total 216.7 points in the event.

The gold went Japan's Tomoyuki Matsuda with a world record total of 240.1 points, while Vietnam's Xuan Vinh Hoang claimed solver with 236.6 points.

Topics : Jitu Rai Shooting
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jitu Rai won India's third medal in the ongoing ISSF World Cup
  • Rai clinched a bronze medal in the 10-metre air pistol event
  • The Indian shooter scored a total 216.7 points in the event.
Related Articles
ISSF World Cup: Jitu Rai-Heena Sidhu Win Mixed Event For 10m Air Pistol
ISSF World Cup: Jitu Rai-Heena Sidhu Win Mixed Event For 10m Air Pistol
Jitu Rai, Sanjeev Rajput, Mairaj Ahmad Khan to Represent India in ISSF Worlds Finals
Jitu Rai, Sanjeev Rajput, Mairaj Ahmad Khan to Represent India in ISSF Worlds Finals
PM Narendra Modi Hosts PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik And Other Sports Awardees
PM Narendra Modi Hosts PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik And Other Sports Awardees
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.