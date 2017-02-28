ISSF Shooting World Cup: Jitu Rai Wins Bronze In 10-Metre Air Pistol

Jitu Rai won India's third medal in the ongoing ISSF World Cup in New Delhi when he clinched a bronze medal in the 10-metre air pistol event. Rai, who was languishing towards the bottom of the table in the initial stages of the final, made a late surge to come into medal contention.

The Indian shooter scored a total 216.7 points in the event.

The gold went Japan's Tomoyuki Matsuda with a world record total of 240.1 points, while Vietnam's Xuan Vinh Hoang claimed solver with 236.6 points.