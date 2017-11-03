 
Commonwealth Shooting Championships: Prakash, Amanpreet, Jitu Rai Win Medals

Updated: 03 November 2017 14:46 IST

Prakash won the coveted gold medal with a score of 222.4, while Amanpreet and Jitu settled for silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Jitu Rai claimed the bronze medal in the 50m pistol event. © AFP

Indian shooters Prakash Nanjappa, Amanpreet Singh and Jitu Rai made a clean sweep in the 50 metre pistol event at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships being held in Gold Coast, Queensland on Friday. Prakash won the coveted gold medal with a score of 222.4, while Amanpreet and Jitu settled for silver and bronze medals, respectively.

On Thursday, Olympic bronze-medallist Gagan Narang had won a silver, while Swapnil Suresh Kusale bagged the bronze in the men's 50m rifle prone event.

In women's 25m pistol final, Annu Raj Singh won the bronze.

Earlier, Indian pistol shooters had also pulled off a clean sweep in the 10m air pistol event with Shahzar Rizvi, Omkar Singh and Jitu Rai winning gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively. 

