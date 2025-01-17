Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's luggage and kit bag has already reached the Delhi team's hotel in Rajkot ahead of their Ranji Trophy clash against Saurashtra, which will be starting from January 23 onwards, as per the sources in Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). As per sources, Rishabh is 'very excited' to be the part of Ranji Trophy competition for Delhi this season. During the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia away from home, Pant made 255 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 28.33, and a strike rate of 59.02, with one half-century. He was the sixth-highest run-getter in the series.

Marking his return to international cricket last year after a life-threatening road accident at 2022-end, Pant made a fabulous comeback to Test cricket after securing the ICC T20 World Cup title in Barbados. Scoring a century in his comeback Test against Bangladesh in Chennai in September, Pant made 677 runs in 10 matches and 19 innings at an average of 37.61 during the ICC World Test Championship cycle of 2023-25. This also includes a century and four fifties, with the best score of 109.

Rishabh last participated in the Ranji Trophy back in the 2017/18 edition, playing his last match against Vidarbha in the final at Indore. He had led Delhi to the finals as captain but could not win them the title. He scored 21 and 32 runs in the title clash as Vidarbha won by nine wickets in a one-sided final.

In seven matches in the tournament back then, Pant scored 315 runs in nine innings at an average of 35.00, with a solitary half-century and best score of 99.

His return will boost Delhi's form, currently sitting at fourth spot in their group with a win, loss and three draws, giving them 14 points.

Notably, Star India batter Virat Kohli has been added to the Delhi squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy clashes, but his playing is dependent on his availability, said the sources in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

The sources said that while Virat is not likely to play the first match against Saurashtra in Group D, starting from January 23 in Rajkot, he could join the team for the second match against Railways starting from January 30.

Advertisement

The news on Virat's availability comes when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a much harder stance regarding the participation of Indian international stars in domestic cricket. In a new policy released on Thursday, it made it "mandatory" to participate in domestic matches to remain "eligible" for selection in the national team and for the central contracts.

In the policy, BCCI stated that taking part in domestic cricket will remain connected to the cricket ecosystem. The statement added that any exceptions to taking part in domestic cricket will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances.

"Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression. Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process," BCCI said in a statement.

Recently, Team India conceded a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and lost the opportunity to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's. Also, before this, their 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand at home before the Australia tour led to debates if international stars should play domestic cricket regularly or not.

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma reunited with Mumbai's squad for their training sessions ahead of the second phase of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill also confirmed his availability for Punjab's upcoming Ranji Trophy sixth-round fixture against Karnataka, set to begin on January 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)