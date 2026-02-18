History was made in Indian domestic cricket as Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) continued their fairy-tale journey to enter their maiden Ranji Trophy final, defeating powerhouse Bengal on Wednesday. The historic victory, achieved on the final day at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, marks the culmination of a decade-long rise for a team once considered underdogs. With this win, J&K becomes the first team from the Himalayan region to reach the pinnacle of India's premier first-class competition. After J&K elected to field, Bengal posted 328 in their first innings, powered by Sudip Kumar Gharami's patient 146. In response, J&K battled hard to reach 302, falling just 26 runs short of the lead. The first innings was dominated by a masterclass from veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami, who dismantled the J&K line-up with career-best figures of 8/90.

However, the tide turned dramatically in the second innings. The J&K pace attack produced a clinical display of seam bowling, triggering an unexpected batting collapse that saw Bengal bundled out for a mere 99 runs. Auqib Nabi (4/36) and Sunil Kumar (4/27) were the chief architects of the destruction, leaving J&K with a target of 126 for victory.

Chasing a tricky 126-run target on a Day 4 pitch, J&K showed immense composure. Despite early jitters that saw them reduced to 12/2 by Akash Deep, the middle order steadied the ship. Vanshaj Sharma anchored the chase with a resilient 43* off 84 balls, while contributions from Shubham Pundir (27) and captain Paras Dogra ensured there were no further hiccups. J&K eventually crossed the finish line with six wickets to spare, sparking wild celebrations in the dugout.

The Road to the Final

J&K's journey to the final has been anything but easy. Throughout the season, they have played a brand of aggressive, fearless cricket. Their campaign has been defined by key contributions from the middle order, consistently rescuing the side from precarious positions. The fast-bowling trio of Auqib Nabi, Sunil Kumar, and Yudhvir Singh Charak has been the talk of the season, consistently extracting movement on unresponsive tracks.

Overcoming seasoned giants like Karnataka and Mumbai in the earlier rounds provided the team with the self-belief required to dismantle a star-studded Bengal side.

A Landmark for the Region

For a region where cricketing infrastructure has faced numerous challenges over the years, this achievement is being hailed as a "renaissance." J&K will now face the winner of the second semi-final in the ultimate showdown for the coveted Ranji Trophy.

While they will enter the final as sentimental favourites, their clinical dismantling of Bengal suggests they are more than just a "feel-good" story-they are a formidable force ready to take their place at the top of the Indian cricket hierarchy.