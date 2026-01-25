Mumbai sealed a bonus-point victory with a nine-wicket thrashing of Hyderabad in their Group D Ranji Trophy match in Hyderabad on Sunday, confirming their place in the knockout stage. Resuming the fourth and final day at 166 for seven, Hyderabad were bowled out for 302 in 69.5 overs in their second innings, with Musheer Khan completing a five-wicket haul. The left-arm spinner claimed two of the remaining three wickets to finish with figures of 5 for 49. Mumbai knocked off the 10 runs in 3.2 overs for the loss of one wicket.

With just one more match to go, Mumbai occupy the top spot in the table with 30 points, followed by Jammu and Kashmir at 21 points and Chattisgarh at 17 points.

J&K shared the points after a draw with Puducherry after the final day was also washed out due to rain.

Chattisgarh also drew with Delhi in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Mumbai had dismissed Hyderabad for 282 in their first innings after piling up 561 for six declared. Skipper Siddhesh Lad enforced the follow-on, leaving Hyderabad struggling at 166 for seven at the close of the third day.

Mumbai had already secured qualification for the knockouts by virtue of their first-innings lead, but the outright win further strengthened their position in the group.

For Hyderabad, overnight batter Chama Milind stood out with a resolute 85 off 128 balls. Resuming on 30, Milind added 69 runs with Nitin Sai Yadav (32) and a further 61 with skipper Mohammed Siraj (32) to prolong the contest.

Milind was the last batter to fall, becoming Musheer's fifth victim. Onkar Tarmale, drafted into the playing XI after Atharva Ankolekar was ruled out with an injury sustained on the second day, accounted for Siraj to finish with figures of two for 48.

Pacer Mohit Avasthi chipped in with three for 47 in nine overs.

No play was possible between Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth consecutive day due to incessant rain, forcing the elite match to end in a draw with the teams shaking hands without any action.

Jammu and Kashmir were precariously placed at 150 for six in reply to Puducherry's first-innings total of 233 at the end of the second day. However, persistent rain washed out play on the third and fourth days, denying both sides the opportunity to push for a result.

Ayush's ton helps Delhi draw against Chhattisgarh

Ayush Doseja struck a fine 129 as Delhi showed resilience to salvage a hard-fought draw against Chhattisgarh in their match.

Replying to Chhattisgarh's imposing first-innings total of 505, Delhi were dismissed for 216 and appeared to be headed for defeat after closing the third day at 158 for three, still trailing by 131 runs.

However, Doseja anchored the second-innings recovery with a composed knock, finding able support from skipper Ayush Badoni, who followed up his overnight 30 with a patient 68. The pair added 51 runs to provide much-needed stability as Delhi crossed the 200-run mark.

Doseja also stitched other key partnerships, sharing 47 runs with Pranav Rajvanshi (12), a 90-run stand with Sumit Mathur (27), and a 55-run alliance with Siddhant Sharma (44).

Delhi eventually posted 422 in 102.3 overs in their second innings, setting Chhattisgarh a target of 134 runs.

Chhattisgarh reached 57 for three in eight overs before both teams agreed to a draw. Money Grewal picked up all three wickets to fall, finishing with figures of three for 27.

