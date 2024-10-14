Prolific Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran scored his fourth first class hundred in as many games before Priyam Garg's fighting century for Uttar Pradesh resulted in a drawn game in the Ranji Trophy on Monday. Bengal took three points for gaining the first innings lead while Uttar Pradesh walked away with a point on the final day of the Group A fixture. Resuming their second innings at an overnight 141 for no loss, Bengal declared at 254 for three in the morning session with Easwaran remaining unbeaten on 127 off 172 balls.

Uttar Pradesh were set an improbable target of 274 and they could only reach 162 for six in 151 overs before bad light brought an end to the game. Having made 311 in their first innings, Bengal had managed to take a slender 19-run first innings lead by bowling out Uttar Pradesh for 292.

Easwaran, who resumed at an overnight 78, completed his 27th first-class ton in the morning. The right-hander is a strong contender for the reserve opener's role in the India squad for the upcoming tour of Australia.

Bengal pace duo of Mukesh Kumar and Mohammad Kaif increased the nerves in the UP dressing room by removing the openers, Aryan Juyal (5) and Swastik Chikara (12), respectively .

Number three batter fought a lone battle for his team with an unbeaten 105 off 156 balls. He brought his hundred with a six over long on. Overall, he collected eights fours and five sixes.

Bengal eventually ran out of time to dismiss UP but Garg played a major role in denying them a victory.

Vidarbha beat Andhra by 74 runs in Group B Ranji Trophy match

Medium pacer Aditya Thakare and left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey shared eight wickets between them to hand Vidarbha a 74-run victory over Andhra in a Ranji Trophy Group B match on Monday. While Vidarbha were bundled out for 118 in their first innings, Andhra scored 167 in response. In the second innings, Vidarbha rode on Punjab Kings opener Atharva Taide's century, complemented by Aman Mokhade (53) and Danish Melewar (61) to score a healthy 366, thereby setting a target of 318 for Andhra.

But Thakare (4/47) and Dubey (4/69) and ably assisted by veteran off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (2/71) as they bowled out Andhra for 243 all out in 86.4 overs to ensure the win.

In Jaipur, hosts Rajasthan came tantalisingly close to registering an outright win over Puducherry, falling short by just 19 runs to settle for a draw but grabbed three points by virtue of taking the first innings lead in another Ranji Trophy Group B match.

Chasing 239 on the fourth and final day, Rajasthan could muster 220 for 7 in 60 overs.

Opener Abhijeet Tomar top-scored for Rajasthan with 87 off 149 balls, while wicketkeeper Kunal Singh Rathore made 59 off 126 deliveries.

Fabid Ahmed (2/46) and Sagar Udeshi (2/56) picked up two wickets each for Puducherry.

Earlier resuming their second essay at 207 for 6 on Monday, Puducherry added 74 runs for the loss of four wickets to set the total.

Akash Kargave (54) and Anand Bais (45) made significant scores for Puducherry.

Mahipal Lomror (3/15), Rahul Chahar (2/44), Khaleel Ahmed (2/64) and Manav Sutar (2/71) were the main wicket takers for Rajasthan in Puducherry's second innings.

In Secundrebad, Gujarat defeated Hyderabad by 126 runs to register their first win.

Elsewhere, Himachal hammered Uttarakhand by an innings and 97 runs in Dharamsala.

Brief scores:

In Lucknow: Bengal 311 and 254/3 decl in 60.5 overs; (Abhimanyu Easwaran 127 not out, Sudip Chatterjee 93). Uttar Pradesh 292 and 162 in 51 overs (Priyam Garg 105 not out; Mukesh 2/58, Mohammed Kaif 2/4). Match drawn.

In Nagpur: In Nagpur: Vidarbha: 118 and 366 beat Andhra: 167 and 243 in 86.4 overs by 74 runs.

In Jaipur: Puducherry: 248 and 281 drew with Rajasthan: 291 and 220 for 7 in 60 overs.

In Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh: 663/3 dec in 164 overs beat Uttarakhand: 299 and 267 by an innings 97 runs.

In Secunderabad: Gujarat: 343 and 201 beat Hyderabad: 248 and 170 by 126 runs.

In Indore: Madhya Pradesh 425/8 decl. Karnataka 206/5 in 75 overs (Nikin Jose 99, Shreyas Gopal 60 not out; Kumar Kartikeya 3/68). Match drawn.

In Thumba: Punjab 194 and 142 all out (Prabhsimran Singh 51 Kerala 179; 70.4 overs (Sarwate 4/43, Aparajith 4/35). Kerala 179 and 158/2 in 36 overs (Sachin Baby 56; Rohan Kunnumal 48). Kerala win by eight wickets.