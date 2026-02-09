Missing a historic triple century milestone by just one run will remain a "lifetime disappointment", but Bengal opener Sudip Kumar Gharami says the heartbreak has strengthened his resolve to stay focused in every situation. The 26-year-old from Naihati produced a monumental 299 off 596 balls in a 930-minute marathon spread over three days before being bowled by a delivery that kept low and struck his off stump. Riding on his marathon knock, Bengal are all but through to the semifinals.

Bengal replied with 629 allout to Andhra's first innings 295 and at the close on the penultimate day had the visitors reeling at 64/3, needing 270 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

"Disappointment will always be there because we know a triple hundred is very different from a double hundred. Missing it by one run hurts,” Gharami told reporters.

"But from here we learn that we can never lose focus, no matter what the situation is. If we had batted longer, we would have got more rest and come back fresher. So yes, it is a little disappointing." For Gharami, the innings was more about responsibility than milestones.

"The situation of the team and the plan given to me was clear. I was told to anchor from one side and bat long,” he said.

"Once we got the lead, the idea was to keep them out of the game. So I just tried to build partnerships with whoever came in.” After a season of inconsistency the knock has also boosted his belief.

"Performance is not fully in our hands. I can only work hard and prepare with the right mindset. Earlier the results were not coming. In this match, the result finally came.”

Coach mantra

He credited his long-standing bond with childhood coach Debesh Chakraborty for helping him through difficult phases.

"I have a very good bonding with him since childhood. It will never break. In bad times or good times, he is always there. Whenever I call him, he comes to help," he said.

Reflecting on his dismissal, Gharami said the fourth-day pitch had become tricky.

"The wicket was a bit low because it had rolled a lot and stayed under the sun. Some balls were keeping low. Maybe if I had committed better to the front foot, I could have managed.

Technical tweaks in the midseason also played a role in his turnaround.

"Yes, I had some technical problems. I worked on them and it made a big difference and changed my mindset too,” he said.

"During Vijay Hazare I had ups and downs. My teammates and friends kept telling me not to doubt myself. That helped a lot. My last two innings went really well.” Despite the landmark knock, Gharami is already looking ahead to the semi-final against Jammu and Kashmir.

"I haven't thought much about this now. It's done and won't come back. The next opportunity is the semi-final. I have to play another good innings for the team. I will plan according to the bowlers and prepare fresh."

24 clips and a few sessions

Coach Chakraborty revealed that the correction was both technical and mental.

"His downswing of the bat was slow. He sent me 23-24 video clips and we worked on both physical and mental aspects,” he said.

"You are successful only if the team wins. It's always about the team, not individual success.”

Spark to play for India

Backing Gharami for higher honours, the coach added: “He shows respect to bowlers and plays gracefully. It's his natural game. He dominates attacks and has that spark to play an international cricket. After Manoj Tiwary, I haven't seen anyone with so much skill and mindset," the coach summed it up.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)