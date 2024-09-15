India's Paris Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh is neither a fan of MS Dhoni nor Virat Kohli, he revealed in a recent interview. The javelin thrower is in fact a fan of Rohit Sharma. Explaining the reason behind his choice, Navdeep said that he likes the batting of Rohit. Notably, Navdeep first won a silver in the F41 javelin throw final at Paris Paralympics 2024 which was later upgraded to gold after initial winner Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah was disqualified for repeatedly displaying an objectionable flag following a dramatic final.

"You are a fan of which cricketer MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli?" asked host Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel.

"Rohit Sharma" Navdeep replied promptly. "Because he plays well. I am his fan since he scored a double century," he added.

Question - MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Who's your favourite?



Navdeep Singh - Rohit Sharma. He plays so well. I have been a big fan since his double hundreds. #NavdeepSingh #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/Pc5mIpcKy4 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 13, 2024

Navdeep Singh was captured on camera showing raw emotions during his throws in the final. His celebration after a throw also included some strong language. The netizens compared Navdeep aggression to that of Virat Kohli, who too wears his heart of his sleeve during matches.

"The world is comparing you with Virat Kohli. Some are saying that he is the younger brother of Virat Kohli. Some are saying you Virat Kohli 2.0," said the host.

"No sir," replied Navdeep with a smile. "Virat Kohli is a good player but what I like I like," he added.

For India, the medal was a 7th gold at Paris 2024 and 16th in its Paralympic history, but for Navdeep, the top honour was way more than that.

Having suffered from dwarfism, Navdeep endured not just the usual rigours of training but cruel taunts from onlookers while growing up in his village in Haryana's Panipat district. And his gold medal was a testimony to his resilience and determination. It would not only inspire him but a lot of other specially-abled people too, who went through a similar fate.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)