The Undertaker brought the curtains down on a highly decorated 30-year career at WWE's Survivor Series on Sunday. Having made his debut at Survivor Series, 1990, The Undertaker walked out to the ring for one "Final Farewell", with several of his contemporaries coming out to pay tribute to the legendary wrestler. "For 30 long years I've made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again. And now my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace," The Undertaker said at the ThunderDome.

The Undertaker had announced his retirement in June, making it known that he does not want to take part in another match.

Following Roman Reigns' match against Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, a parade of WWE legends came out to the ring to celebrate The Undertaker's career.

Shane McMahon, The Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwins, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Kane all stepped out to the ring, before a video montage played, celebrating his career.

While some of the stars in the ring were interviewed about The Undertaker, Batista, John Cena, and Stone Cold Steve Austin joined in to speak on the iconic wrestler's legacy.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also paid tribute to The Undertaker, before bringing him out to the ring.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calway, then made his entrance and said a small speech, before tipping his hat and striking his signature pose, with a hologram of Paul Bearer appearing in front of him.

Then he lowered his head as his signature gong sounded. The Undertaker rose as the lights brightened, did his throat slashing gesture, and walked back up the ramp.

His final match was against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a "Boneyard Match".