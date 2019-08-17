 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Water Bacteria Cancels Tokyo 2020 Paratriathlon Test Swim

Updated: 17 August 2019 16:18 IST

The International Triathlon Union (ITU) shelved the swimming leg after tests showed levels of e-coli more than double the acceptable standard.

Water Bacteria Cancels Tokyo 2020 Paratriathlon Test Swim
The swimming section of a paratriathlon test event for Tokyo 2020 was cancelled Saturday. © AFP

The swimming section of a paratriathlon test event for Tokyo 2020 was cancelled Saturday due to high levels of bacteria in the water, the latest in a series of difficulties over water quality and temperature. Olympic organisers have won widespread praise for their preparations but extreme summer heat and poor water quality have brought headaches at practice events, with less than a year to go until the opening ceremony. The International Triathlon Union (ITU) shelved the swimming leg after tests showed levels of e-coli more than double the acceptable standard.

The 70 paratriathletes instead competed in a duathlon format with two runs and a bike race.

"I'm so sorry for athletes that we could not prepare the competition conditions effectively," Shinichiro Otsuka, managing director of Japan's Triathlon Union, told reporters.

"It was regrettable," he said, vowing to step up preparations for Sunday's Mixed Relay.

Former British paralympic triathlete Clare Cunningham tweeted that Saturday's decision to abridge the race was "disappointing for all".

It was the latest setback at a test event for Olympic organisers after extreme temperatures women's triathlon run was cut short due to extreme heat in the Japanese capital on Thursday, with French triathlete Cassandre Beaugrand was taken to hospital for suspected heatstroke.

Around a dozen competitors and spectators also fell ill at a rowing test event, also due to high temperatures, as Tokyo swelters through a deadly heatwave.

Competitors at a marathon swimming test event on Sunday complained of smelly water and high water temperature at Odaiba Bay, the location for long-distance swimming and triathlon.

Organisers are desperate to avoid the embarrassment of the 2016 Olympics in Rio, when the pool used for diving events turned an unsettling shade of green overnight.

Brazilian officials also had to scramble to clean up the bay used for sailing and windsurfing that was plagued by sewer bacteria and filthy with rubbish.

In October 2017, Tokyo 2020 organisers were left red-faced after tests revealed levels of e-coli bacteria more than 20 times higher than international standards, sparking doubts about the venue's safety.

At the time, the organising committee blamed prolonged summer rain that had brought pollutants from offshore for the high readings between late July and early September.

A year later, organisers said that tests using underwater "screens" to filter the water had successfully reduced bacteria levels at the venue.

"We will keep doing our best to secure a safe and sound environment for athletes towards the Games next year," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said Saturday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Swimming section of a paratriathlon test event was cancelled
  • High levels of bacteria found in the water at Tokyo 2020
  • 70 paratriathletes instead competed in a duathlon format
Related Articles
Britain Seeks To Assuage India Over Commonwealth Shooting Row
Britain Seeks To Assuage India Over Commonwealth Shooting Row
"No Space" For Shooting, Says Commonwealth Games Chief Despite India
"No Space" For Shooting, Says Commonwealth Games Chief Despite India's Boycott Threat
Sports Authority Of India Set To Hire Nutritionists, Chefs To Provide Personalised Diet To Athletes
Sports Authority Of India Set To Hire Nutritionists, Chefs To Provide Personalised Diet To Athletes
Mary Kom, Bhaichung Bhutia In 12-Member Selection Panel For National Sports Awards
Mary Kom, Bhaichung Bhutia In 12-Member Selection Panel For National Sports Awards
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Announces Retirement From WWE
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Announces Retirement From WWE
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.