Watch: WWE Star John Cena Tries His Hand At Cricket, Gets Bowled

Updated: 30 November 2017 19:47 IST

John Cena, a WWE superstar, is in Australia to promote his new movie.

Shane Watson taught John Cena how to play cricket. © Twitter

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Hollywood have known to share special relationship as many current and former wrestling stars have acted in movies down the years. John Cena, one of the most celebrated wrestlers across the WWE universe, is not new to the film industry. The 16-time world champion, who is currently in Australia to promote his upcoming film, 'Ferdinand', visited former Australian cricketer Shane Watson at the Sydney Thunder ground to try his hand at cricket. Cena is known to be an enthusiast and never shies away from attempting something new.

In a Twitter video uploaded by @PakiXah, Watson can be seen teaching Cena the nuances of the game and also how to connect the bat with the ball. However, the wrestler held his bat up in a baseball stance and swung the bat only to miss and get bowled instead.

Despite a poor show from Cena with the bat, Sydney Thunders took to their official Twitter handle and said, "We're pretty sure @JohnCena could hit a few sixes in the @BBL for the #ThunderNation."

The WWE star also took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the Sydney Thunder.

Cena's film 'Ferdinand' releases in the US on December 15. Cena has also acted in 'The Marine', 'The Wall' and '12 Rounds' among other films.

The Big Bash League will be commencing from December 9 and Sydney Thunder will be taking on Melbourne Renegades in their opening match of the tournament.

Cena is expected to return to the ring ahead of the Royal Rumble early next year, which leads to Wrestlemania in April.

He is currently tied with WWE legend Ric Flair with the most number of championships (16) and will be eyeing his 17th title.

